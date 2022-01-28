RAGBRAI stopping in Mason City and Charles City in 2022

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – RAGBRAI is rolling back into River City.
The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced its 2022 route on Friday night. The annual bicycling tradition will kick off July 24 in Sergeant Bluff and has overnight stops planned in Mason City on July 27 and Charles City on July 28 and concludes July 30 in Lansing.
This will be Mason City’s second time as an overnight RAGBRAI stop, the first was in 1985, and will be the largest city on the route in 2022. RAGBRAI also passed through Mason City in 2014.
Charles City was an overnight RAGBRAI stop in 1982, 1996, 2002, 2010, and 2017.