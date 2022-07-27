RAGBRAI safety tips for Cerro Gordo County drivers

MASON CITY, Iowa – With thousands of RAGBRAI riders rolling into Mason City Wednesday, officials are reminding residents to be careful on the roads.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a list of safety tips:
- Back your car into your driveway
- If parked on the side of the road, check for riders before opening the door
- When merging into turning lanes, make sure to make yourself known
- Slow down while driving in town
- Pass bicycles with at least 3-5 feet between your vehicle and them
- Signal at least 100 feet before turning
- Look before pulling out of parking lots and intersections
- Understand you are faster than the bicycle
- Yield to bicycles always
- If you do not have a vehicle, go walk around and meet new people
Mason City RAGBRAI organizers also say that mail and package delivery could be delayed due to road closures and cell phone and internet service could be disrupted. They say the huge number of additional users in town could create a “cellular jam” where texts, photos, and video streams take forever or simply can’t get through. Everyone is encouraged to use the WIFI available in the downtown festival area instead of their cell phone data.