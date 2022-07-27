RAGBRAI riders return to Mason City after 8-year wait

MASON CITY, Iowa - After an 8-year wait, bicycle riders from across the country and even the world converged on the River City for RAGBRAI.
Since Sunday, riders have been trekking through the Hawkeye State on two wheels, starting at Sergeant Bluff, and stopping at Ida Grove, Pocahontas and Emmetsburg along the way.
While many riders have been on RAGBRAI's various routes over the years, it's the first time for Peter Schneider and his wife, who traveled from the Milwaukee area to be a part of the cross-state ride. Despite Wednesday's length, 105 miles to be precise, it was actually a fairly easy day.
"We left at 6:30 and stopped at every town. We made it here around 2. It's not bad. There's all different people that are biking. If you want to skip a stop a little bit to keep on going, it's great. Today was not a tough day."
Along the route, they've heard stories from all walks of life, both from riders and those in the host communities.
"We've been through towns where they say, 'we haven't had it for 20 years', or they haven't had it for 9 years."
Also taking part in this year's ride are Mark Zanoni and Elliot Beraha, both from Cincinnati. They're no strangers to RAGBRAI, as this year marks Zanoni's third trip across the state and Beraha's eighth consecutive ride.
"After I did it 3-4 times, the different friends we go with every year brings me back," Beraha says.
"There's great camraderie amongst the guys we ride with. We have a friend who has a school bus that's been converted into a RAGBRAI party wagon, we sleep in it, it's got air conditioning, and we take that across the entire state," Zanoni adds.
New Yorker Barry Katz is a familiar face to RAGBRAI; this year marks his 35th ride across Iowa.
"I love the people on this ride. I keep in contact with 200 people over the year from RAGBRAI."
For anyone who's never been on the ride, whether you're a local or from out of state, Katz says it's worth it, as you get to explore a part of the country you may have never been to before.
"When you get into town, you sit down, you talk to the local people and seeing the little sites. It's a different ride every year, it's a different town, and the towns all do something special."
Riders will be heading to Charles City on Thursday, and will end their journey at Lansing on Saturday.