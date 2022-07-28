RAGBRAI riders keep trekking through North Iowa on Day 5

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - After a day of pedaling a little over 100 miles, RAGBRAI riders got a bit of a breather on Thursday.
Day 5 of this year's ride across the Hawkeye State ran for 47.9 miles from Mason City through the communities of Rockford and Marble Rock before stopping in Charles City.
Originally from the Waterloo area and now residing in Colorado, David Vohsman is taking part in the annual ride across Iowa for the first time in full, after riding one leg last year to get a feel for it. While he's heard about RAGBRAI, he says it was always something he wanted to do.
"It's been on my to-do list, something I needed to do someday. Someday is getting too far, it keeps going year to year...I bought a bike last year and rode a little bit, but couldn't get committed for a week until this year."
So far, riders have logged 333.7 miles on this year's route, which began at Sergeant Bluff on Sunday.
"I'm feeling pretty good. I've got some sore legs, I'm a little bit tired through parts of the ride, a little bit of misery on certain hills and certain winds. But overall, I'm feeling good."
While the terrain along Thursday's leg was mostly flat with some rolling hills, Vohsman says the strong northern wind made it a bit challenging. Overall, the weather this week has been quite cooperative.
"We're started at 6, 7 and 7:30, some days I think we've been in the 50s when we started, only in the 60s. Almost cool when we start. Sun comes up, warms you up a bit, but nothing suffocating like we could have."
Along the way, he's swapped stories from riders both new and seasoned veterans, as well as from those in communities the ride is passing through.
"It's just so enjoyable because everybody's rooting for each other up through the whole thing to have a good ride, good time and enjoy."
An estimated 20,000 riders and support crew members have been making their way through the state this week, and that means money rolling in to communities along the route. Up and down Main Street, riders were greeted by bicycle repair shops and T-shirt vendors, as well as food trucks and small businesses opening their doors. Bethany Bryant, owner of the locally-based Cookie Doughtique, has seen an increase in cash flow for edible cookie dough and other food items.
"You can definitely tell there's an increase in riders. they say it's a record year, a lot of nice people, and it's really busy."
Just like the thousands of riders forming their own community of sorts along each year's route, Bryant says vendors have formed something similar.
"It's like a huge community in the food truck community. Everybody works together and nothing but happiness."
Riders will be making their way to West Union on Friday, and then on to Lansing on Saturday.