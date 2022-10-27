RAEDI to host small business center for southeast Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI) will remain the host of a regional center for the Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
“We are thrilled to be hosting the southeast Minnesota SBDC,” says John Wade, President of RAEDI. “Bringing together the services of both organizations under one roof will enable us to better serve entrepreneurs in Rochester and across our 11-county region.”
A total of nine regional hosts were announced Thursday, including seven returning SBDC regional hosts and two newly awarded regional hosts.
“Minnesota’s Small Business Development Centers are an extraordinary resource for businesses throughout the state of Minnesota – and I don’t think enough small businesses know about them,” says Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove. “We're thrilled to expand their footprint in Greater Minnesota and to the African Development Center – making sure we reach people and businesses who face systemic barriers to growth.”
Minnesota State University Mankato will also host an SBDC regional center.
Created in 1979 to help small businesses start, grow and succeed, the SBDC offers one-on-one professional business consulting services, provides training to entrepreneurs and business owners and helps to secure investment capital for business ventures.