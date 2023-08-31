RAEDI Board endorses renewal of Rochester's half-cent sales tax

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Board of Directors of Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI) has officially endorsed the renewal of the city’s half-cent sales tax.
RAEDI says the tax would raise $205 million to support four major projects, including a $65 million regional recreation and sports complex, $50 million in street reconstruction projects, a $50 million economic vitality fund, and $40 million for flood-control and water-quality projects.
The Board says it has requested $5 million of the $50 million proposed under the economic vitality fund to replenish the current Economic Development Fund (EDF). The EDF was developed in 2012 after the renewal of the half-cent sales tax and $5 million was designated to the creation of the Fund.
RAEDI says the EDF since 2012 has provided 46 investments which has resulted in the creation of 180 livable wage jobs.
“Renewal of the local sales tax will help ensure that we have the proven tools we need to continue to grow, expand, and diversify our economic base,” says RAEDI President John Wade. “The EDF doesn’t just amplify our investments in local job creators, it turns every $1 into a $52 return on our investment. To lose this vital tool would be to turn our backs on Rochester’s most potent catalyst for growth.”
The current sales tax will expire at the end of 2024.
“The dollars raised with the half-cent tax are crucial in helping spur economic growth and expansion in Rochester. The RAEDI Board is pleased to support the passage of the half-cent sales tax,” says RAEDI Chair Melissa Brinkman.