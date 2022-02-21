 Skip to main content
...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across Iowa later
Today into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting with a wintry mix north this afternoon, and
then spreading into portions of central and southern Iowa tonight
and into Tuesday morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition
to snow north overnight and into Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected initially, transitioning to
snow late tonight into Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
North winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. Highest snowfall
rates are expected Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with blowing snow and
lowering visibility Tuesday due to stronger north winds. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute
and linger into much of the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

RAEDI annual meeting to unveil new $10 million real estate fund

Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. RAEDI

ROCHESTER, Minn. –The public can hear about a new $10 million real estate fund for Rochester Tuesday.

Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), will hold its annual meeting at the Rochester Event Center from 11:30 am to 1 pm.  During a panel presentation, Patrick Regan of Camegaran LLC and Premier Bank, as well as Brett Reese and Lori Bonin of REVocity, a division of Rebound Partners, and John Beatty of Dunlap and Seeger and RAEDI Past Chair, will discuss a new Rochester area community real estate fund coming in 2022.

RAEDI says this private fund is an impact investment opportunity for individuals, non-profit organizations, and businesses to invest in local developers’ projects in their own backyard.  Anticipated to be approximately $10 million once established, it will focus on enhancing Rochester area communities.

REVocity says it started a fund like this 2011 and closed it in 2018.  “We were very successful with this fund and provided our investors a return well over our goal. Many people don’t have the resources, time, or know-how to directly own real estate, yet this provides the opportunity through a private real estate fund for people to invest in their own backyard”” says Brett Reese, founder and managing partner of Rebound Partners.

Another panel at Tuesday’s event will see David Herbert, Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund Co-Manager, and LJ Johnson, SMCF Chair, discussing the success of Fund I and plans for Fund II in 2022.

