RAEDI annual meeting to unveil new $10 million real estate fund

ROCHESTER, Minn. –The public can hear about a new $10 million real estate fund for Rochester Tuesday.
Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), will hold its annual meeting at the Rochester Event Center from 11:30 am to 1 pm. During a panel presentation, Patrick Regan of Camegaran LLC and Premier Bank, as well as Brett Reese and Lori Bonin of REVocity, a division of Rebound Partners, and John Beatty of Dunlap and Seeger and RAEDI Past Chair, will discuss a new Rochester area community real estate fund coming in 2022.
RAEDI says this private fund is an impact investment opportunity for individuals, non-profit organizations, and businesses to invest in local developers’ projects in their own backyard. Anticipated to be approximately $10 million once established, it will focus on enhancing Rochester area communities.
REVocity says it started a fund like this 2011 and closed it in 2018. “We were very successful with this fund and provided our investors a return well over our goal. Many people don’t have the resources, time, or know-how to directly own real estate, yet this provides the opportunity through a private real estate fund for people to invest in their own backyard”” says Brett Reese, founder and managing partner of Rebound Partners.
Another panel at Tuesday’s event will see David Herbert, Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund Co-Manager, and LJ Johnson, SMCF Chair, discussing the success of Fund I and plans for Fund II in 2022.