 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Expected Tonight into Wednesday Morning...

.Bitter cold wind chills are expected overnight due to the
combination of brisk northwest winds and very cold temperatures.
These bitter cold wind chills will continue into Wednesday
morning before improving.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

RAEDI announces new real estate fund

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI) announced a new real estate investment fund at its annual conference on Tuesday. 

RAEDI is partnering with REVocity and Premier Bank to create a real estate fund for community members looking to invest and grow Rochester's housing market.

RAEDI President John Wade said the fund is expected to have roughly $10 million dollars once it's established, with 20% going towards affordable housing projects in Rochester. 

REVocity President Lori Bonin said the group will first assess housing needs in Rochester. 

"We will identify what real estate we want to invest in the Rochester area and putting forward a recommendation in regard to what types of investments the community needs and it specifically will provide oversight through governance and that is a very important part of the model. This is very much locally driven," Bonin said. 

For more information about RAEDI's new fund you can contact them here

Recommended for you