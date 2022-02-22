RAEDI announces new real estate fund

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI) announced a new real estate investment fund at its annual conference on Tuesday.
RAEDI is partnering with REVocity and Premier Bank to create a real estate fund for community members looking to invest and grow Rochester's housing market.
RAEDI President John Wade said the fund is expected to have roughly $10 million dollars once it's established, with 20% going towards affordable housing projects in Rochester.
REVocity President Lori Bonin said the group will first assess housing needs in Rochester.
"We will identify what real estate we want to invest in the Rochester area and putting forward a recommendation in regard to what types of investments the community needs and it specifically will provide oversight through governance and that is a very important part of the model. This is very much locally driven," Bonin said.
