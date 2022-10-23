 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central and western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of strongest winds will
transition from southwest Iowa this afternoon into central and
northern Iowa this evening. Strong winds and dry conditions will
result in an enhanced fire danger, especially west of Highway
169.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Quilters' Sew-ciety Puts On Quilt Show

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Holy Spirit Catholic School hosted a quilt show. The biannual event featured over 200 quilts from members of the Quilters' Sew-ciety. Attendees could also purchase some the Quilters' Sew-ciety's smaller quilts as well as quilting-related products from third party vendors. A goal of the event was to encourage people to join in on quilting. Quilters' Sew-ciety Quilt Show Co-chair Rita Radil said someone close to her inspired her passion for quilting.

“I love quilting cuz for me…my grandmother passed away at thirty, and when I was coming back home, I realized there was nobody that quilted in our family anymore. I did not want that to die for our generation, so I took a class, and everytime that I work on a quilt, I think of my great-grandmother, I think of my grandmother, so it’s really important to me," Radil said.

Radil said she likes the chance to share her passion for quilting with others.

“It’s been such a joy the people coming in and they thank you and-and they never thought about making a quilt this way or we’ve had people joining today and yesterday. They just-sometimes they don’t understand what quilting is until they come to one of these type of shows and we’re helping them build their knowledge," Radil said.

The Quilters' Sew-ciety plans to have their next monthly meetings on November 7th at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Rochester.

Recommended for you