Quilters' Sew-ciety Puts On Quilt Show

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Holy Spirit Catholic School hosted a quilt show. The biannual event featured over 200 quilts from members of the Quilters' Sew-ciety. Attendees could also purchase some the Quilters' Sew-ciety's smaller quilts as well as quilting-related products from third party vendors. A goal of the event was to encourage people to join in on quilting. Quilters' Sew-ciety Quilt Show Co-chair Rita Radil said someone close to her inspired her passion for quilting.
“I love quilting cuz for me…my grandmother passed away at thirty, and when I was coming back home, I realized there was nobody that quilted in our family anymore. I did not want that to die for our generation, so I took a class, and everytime that I work on a quilt, I think of my great-grandmother, I think of my grandmother, so it’s really important to me," Radil said.
Radil said she likes the chance to share her passion for quilting with others.
“It’s been such a joy the people coming in and they thank you and-and they never thought about making a quilt this way or we’ve had people joining today and yesterday. They just-sometimes they don’t understand what quilting is until they come to one of these type of shows and we’re helping them build their knowledge," Radil said.
The Quilters' Sew-ciety plans to have their next monthly meetings on November 7th at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Rochester.