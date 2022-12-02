 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Quick burst of snow expected this evening

Snowfall Potential
Aaron White

A cold front will be moving through later this evening, and behind it, a band of snow will follow. This will be a quick burst of snow, with only minor accumulations expected. A dusting to one inch is possible, especially across Minnesota, where chances are higher. After the snow passes, colder air will settle in for tonight with temperatures dipping into the single digits.

