A cold front will be moving through later this evening, and behind it, a band of snow will follow. This will be a quick burst of snow, with only minor accumulations expected. A dusting to one inch is possible, especially across Minnesota, where chances are higher. After the snow passes, colder air will settle in for tonight with temperatures dipping into the single digits.
Quick burst of snow expected this evening
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
