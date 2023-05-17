Quarry Hill Nature Center sewing the seeds for 50th anniversary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Since 1973, Quarry Hill Nature Center has been a forest oasis in the middle of the bustling city.
Now they're wanting to celebrate their 50th anniversary with the community that's embraced them.
The nature center has already launched its Grow With Us Endowment Campaign, an effort to raise money and help themselves become more self-sufficient.
The endowment has already seen hefty support, with a $50,000 donation from the Karsell family kicking things off.
This fundraiser is only a small part of the festivities they have planned, however.
The nature center will be hosting a commemorative program on Saturday, May 20th. Starting at 9 a.m., the event will feature special guests like Mayor Kim Norton, members of the Rochester school board, and the center's former director.
All members of the community are invited, though a spokesperson for the nature center says that guests planning to come should wear some planting clothes and be ready to do a little work.
"As we do at Quarry Hill, we'll be planting more than 700 trees, shrubs, and prairie plants around the park in a conservation effort to sustain our outdoor classroom," said Lori Forstie, the center's public relations and communications director.
Quarry Hill's board of directors will be investing funds throughout the year to
Grow the endowment, with the first 10-thousand being released Saturday. In addition, the nature center will also be hosting a fundraising gala on September 16th.
The nature center says they look forward to 50 more years of providing an outdoor space for families and inspiring kids to learn about the world they live in.