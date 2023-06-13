Putin says he might try to seize nearby territory in Ukraine to prevent cross-border strikes

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to; sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by; email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-; quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health; and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/air-quality-and-health.