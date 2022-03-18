 Skip to main content
Putin appears at huge rally in Moscow as Ukraine invasion continues

Putin rally Mar 18 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has appeared at a huge rally in Moscow, praising his country’s troops as they press their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.

More than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium Friday to mark the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula, seized from Ukraine. Putin took the stage, quoting a Bible verse and insisting his actions were necessary to prevent “genocide,” a claim flatly denied by leaders across the globe.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to pound the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and launched a barrage of missiles on the outskirts of the western city of Lviv.

