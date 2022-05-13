 Skip to main content
Public's assistance needed in response to Mason City crime uptick

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - So far in 2022 alone, Mason City Police have responded to 10 shooting incidents within the city limits, as well as two standoffs within a week of each other. With this uptick, residents may be wondering what is being done to prosecute these cases.

It's a priority for the office of Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen, and while many of these incidents are going to trial, he is asking the public to take a vested interest and come forward with information so those involved can be held accountable.

"The uptick is something that us as a community needs to look at as an overall community. We need help in proving these cases. We don't have a lot of cases with witnesses coming forward, and we do need the help of the local community."

The problem is not limited to Mason City; Dalen has heard from other prosecutors that have seen an increase in gun-related and violent crimes that's playing out across Iowa, and the U.S.

