Public works laying down asphalt throughout the city

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earlier in May, the Rochester Public Works began putting down new road surfaces throughout the city.
The process started in April with city workers removing about two inches of deteriorated asphalt. After the removal, fresh asphalt is being placed on several streets in Rochester.
Public works determines which streets to rework with a grading system. The system analyzes how much traffic a road sees, how old the road is, and how many potholes and cracks are along the pavement.
Yellow no-parking signs are being placed at affected streets. Parked vehicles in work zones will be fined and towed. The signs will say whether or not cars can park overnight and during the weekend.
"We just ask that you abide by the no parking. We don't put them up if were not going to be there. We try to take them down so people are not away from the parking areas for too long or their parking spots because we know its limited in certain areas," said Street Maintenance Supervisor, Jake Busho.
The Public Works department is grateful for the community's patience.
"We just really appreciate their understanding and giving us the space and were trying to improve the roads and a lot of them understand that, but we want to thank them for their continued support of us," said Busho.
The city posted a map of what streets they are reworking.