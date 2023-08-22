 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public warned about violent burglar on the loose in southern Minnesota

  • Updated
Police Lights Web

MANKATO, Minn. – A search is on for a burglar in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report of a burglary Tuesday morning at an occupied home.  The Sheriff’s Office says a victim was assaulted and their vehicle was stolen.  The vehicle was later found in a wooded area three miles south of Mankato.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’1’’ and 250 pounds, with red hair.  The Sheriff’s Office says searchers are concentrating on an area of the Le Sueur River between County Road 1 and County Road 16.

Residents in that area are asked to lock up their vehicles and buildings and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.  The Sheriff’s Office says if you see the suspect, do not approach him.

