Public warned about violent burglar on the loose in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – A search is on for a burglar in southern Minnesota.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report of a burglary Tuesday morning at an occupied home. The Sheriff’s Office says a victim was assaulted and their vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later found in a wooded area three miles south of Mankato.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6’1’’ and 250 pounds, with red hair. The Sheriff’s Office says searchers are concentrating on an area of the Le Sueur River between County Road 1 and County Road 16.
Residents in that area are asked to lock up their vehicles and buildings and call 911 to report any suspicious activity. The Sheriff’s Office says if you see the suspect, do not approach him.