Public transit mask mandate set to expire in one week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In just one week mask mandates on public transportation are set to expire nearly a month after the TSA extended the requirement.
The mask use extension was a result of COVID-9 community levels rising and the risk of new variants. However,, in the past month cases have dropped across the country.
As a result it's expected, but not officially confirmed, the mask mandate will expire on public transport starting April 18.
Nick Lemmer with Rochester Public Transit says during the mandate community compliance was extremely high.
He says passengers helped keep buses safe to ride during the surge in cases and adds whether or not the mandate changes the department will continue to support the health choices of riders.
Lemmer explained, "I think riding the bus is like doing a lot of other things in our daily lives. There are people who feel comfortable going grocery shopping without a mask and others who prefer to wear a mask and we'll still respect whatever a person's preference is on board RPT."
Lemmer says it's also good for riders to remember RPT buses use advanced air purification systems that remove 98% of airborne viruses from the air.
The CDC first mandated masks on public transit in early 2021 following President Biden's executive order mandating travelers wear masks in airports, trains, and inter-city buses.