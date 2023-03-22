Public safety departments across Minnesota asking lawmakers to help with replacing handheld radios

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-Minnesota lawmakers in the House of Rep. are considering a bill, known as House File (HF) 1075, that would help public safety departments replace handheld radios.
HF 1075 would allocate $250 million dollars to a grant program that would allow local governments one time money to replace old radios.
In Pine Island, Mayor and Second Assistant Fire Chief David Friese said the department is 10 years overdue when it comes to handheld radio upgrades.
The department has roughly 30 to 35 radios, each costing nearly $5,000 dollars according to Friese.
Friese said the radios are near the end of their shelf life and that old devices could be an issue for firefighters' safety.
"You know if they are not holding a charge that is becoming an issue for firefighters, especially if we are on a fire scene and we are trying to communicate with each other and you have radios that are dropping because batteries are just not lasting and being able to communicate is a big safety issue and safety factor for any firefighter and communication is important," Friese said.
Friese said he hopes the bill makes it through the legislature because it would benefit first responders across Pine Island.
"This is something that impacts and effects everyone and I think that is important of people to be aware when we are looking at those state grants. That grant money for something like this is far reaching in its impact and public safety is paramount," Friese said.
You can track the bills' progress here.