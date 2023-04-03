Public input sought on Highway 250 project in Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. – A major reconstruction project is being planned for Highway 250 through Lanesboro.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will be making improvements from the Hwy 250 bridge over the Root River to Hwy 16, including reconstructing the road and replacing utilities.
MnDOT says community engagement on the project will take place spring 2023, with design work taking place in 2024 and 2025, and construction expected to start in 2026.
Lanesboro residents can visit the project webpage at https://talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy250-lanesboro for more information and provide feedback via a survey and interactive map. The online survey will be open until April 30.