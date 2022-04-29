Public Health recommendations as Olmsted County enters 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County is now at a 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission.
This is due to an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations over the past seven days.
Director of Olmsted County Public Health, Denise Daniels says this will be the second time Olmsted County has been in the high transmission category since the CDC updated their guidelines.
Olmsted County has only spent four weeks not in the high category- and Daniels says we are likely to see up and down trends across the nation.
One variable to blame for the spike in cases is the new variant of Omicron, BA 2.
Though COVID has been hard to predict, Daniels says heading into the warmer weather might help keep cases down.
“I think honestly the poor weather is having an effect it would be great if we could get people outdoors where there is more space and ventilation as well.”
Daniels also encourages residents to get vaccinated and wear n-95 masks when you're inside and can't social distance.
“I think it will help for people outside, give availability for people to be more distanced, better ventilation. But I think as always, we need to continue to stay vigilant, because COVID is still there and still with us.”
Health officials urge that people stay up-to-date on vaccines and get tested before and after being in contact with those that are at high risk or immunocompromised.
Olmsted County Public Health also suggests letting your primary care provider know if you've test positive to find out if you're eligible for early treatment options.
Stay up to date with the CDC quarantine and isolation guidelines here.