Public funeral service scheduled for police officer shot and killed in Algona

ALGONA, Iowa – Public visitation and funeral services have been announced for slain Algona police officer Kevin Cram.
The family of Officer Cram say visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center - Algona Community School, 600 South Hale Street. A public funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 am at the same location.
The family of Officer Cram and select law enforcement will attend a private graveside service at a later time.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a memorial fund has been established for the family of Officer Cram at Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street, Algona, IA 50511. Interested persons can mail or drop off contributions at this location.
Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
Officer Cram, a 10-year veteran of law enforcement, was shot and killed on September 13 while attempted to arrest a wanted man in Algona.