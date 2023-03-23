Public education funding discussions to be held Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some Rochester leaders in collaboration with ISAIAH Minnesota will be hosting a community conversation to discuss public education funding Saturday.
This week, the Minnesota state budget target for funding education at grades K through 12 was set at $2.2 billion.
Local legislators, education professionals, and community members will come together to discuss how additional funding from the state could impact the public school district.
This comes at a time where Rochester Public Schools doubled its budget cuts for the coming school year, and the district is exploring how it could benefit from an increase in education funding this legislative session.
KIMT News 3 spoke with ISAIAH organizer Rev. Carol Shaffer, who shares that talks will include how school funding is yet to keep up with inflation, as well as other budget concerns in the district.
"K-12 funding has been underfunded," Shaffer said. "Since 2001, if the funding formula per student had been tied to the consumer price index - this year Rochester Public Schools would receive $17.5 million more from the state than they are currently."
It's happening this Saturday at Christ Community Methodist Church from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend.
For more about ISAIAH and what it stands for, visit the official website for more.