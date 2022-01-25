Public asked to ID car and owner for Albert Lea arson investigation

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST UNTIL NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, 9 PM CST until noon CST
Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM CST this
evening.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&