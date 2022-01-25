 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST UNTIL NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, 9 PM CST until noon CST
Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Public asked to ID car and owner for Albert Lea arson investigation

AL arson car Jan 25 2020

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The public is being asked to help find a car believed to be connected to a case of arson.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Albert Lea Fire Department say they’re looking for the vehicle and its owner.  A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that lead to an identification.

Anyone who knows something about the car or its owner can contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.

