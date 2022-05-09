Public asked to help solve Rochester church arson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a church fire.
The Rochester Police Department (RPD) says the April 18 fire at the Peace United Church of Christ at 1503 2nd Avenue NE was caused by arson. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) says the church sustained over $2.5 million in damage.
RPD and RFD are now asking anyone with information about the arson to please come forward. Tips can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020. Information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible is eligible for a reward.
Information can also be sent to Investigator Todd Schwanke at 507-328-2894 or tschwanke@rochestermn.gov.