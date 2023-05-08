Public asked to help investigate vandalism at Forest City golf course

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Bear Creek Golf Course says it was the victim of some early morning vandalism.
The golf course in Forest City says one of its rental golf cars was stolen from in front of the clubhouse early Sunday morning. A post on Facebook says the cart was driven through the front run, running over newly planted trees and several greens, and crashed the cart into the East Woods behind the first green.
Bear Creek says there was minimal damage but security cameras did not capture all the details of the destructive joyride.
Anyone with information on this crime is being asked to contact the Forest City Police Department at 641- 585-2113 or Bear Creek Board President Adam Jackson at bearcreekpresident@gmail.com.