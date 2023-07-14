Public asked to help find woman who disappeared in SE Iowa

WALCOTT, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asked for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing in southeastern Iowa in the spring.
Sandra Rubenstein, 57, vanished from Walcott on March 14. Rubenstein is described as 5’4’’ tall and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing she went vanished.
Anyone with information relative to the disappearance of Rubenstein can contact the Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.