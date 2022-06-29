Providing the drugs in fatal Mankato overdose sends woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – A woman is sentenced for a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota.
Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 23 of New Prague, pleaded guilty in January to third-degree murder in the death of Marcus Kory Krogh, 23. Court documents state Miller gave Krogh a pill that was supposed to contain oxycodone but the pill actually contained fentanyl, a much deadlier opioid.
Krogh’s body was found in a Mankato apartment in May 2020.
Miller’s sentencing had been scheduled for Monday but she did not show up. A warrant was issued and Miller was arrested later that same day in Hutchinson.
Miller has now been sentenced to five years in prison.