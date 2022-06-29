 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Providing the drugs in fatal Mankato overdose sends woman to prison

  • 0
Alyssa Miller

Alyssa Miller

MANKATO, Minn. – A woman is sentenced for a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota.

Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 23 of New Prague, pleaded guilty in January to third-degree murder in the death of Marcus Kory Krogh, 23.  Court documents state Miller gave Krogh a pill that was supposed to contain oxycodone but the pill actually contained fentanyl, a much deadlier opioid.

Krogh’s body was found in a Mankato apartment in May 2020.

Miller’s sentencing had been scheduled for Monday but she did not show up.  A warrant was issued and Miller was arrested later that same day in Hutchinson.

Miller has now been sentenced to five years in prison.

Tags

Recommended for you