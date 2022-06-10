Providing protection and transparency for Mason City's implementation of "SAFEcity"

MASON CITY, Iowa - "SAFECity" is a system that's been deployed in other cities across the country in an effort to cut down on crime and aid in investigations. Soon, Mason City will be implementing it. But how strong is the system's security?
The technology, which is being deployed as part of a larger implementation that includes the free public Wi-Fi network in Downtown called SMARTCity, gives police features like gunshot detection, license plate reading, and video cameras. In addition, it can also pick up radio waves emitted from devices like cell phones that are connected to cellular networks or through the new public Wi-Fi system.
While there may be concerns of privacy and the protection of data, Chief Jeff Brinkley says any information that is gathered, which is uploaded to a cloud-based server, is heavily protected and follows Criminal Justice and Information Services protocol. In addition, any information that is gathered through the technology, which does not collect personal user information, will be dropped from that server after 180 days.
"Based on the timelines that we have from the [Iowa] DCI lab or other ways we get information, or gather evidence in a case, we may need a subpoena, and it may take 30-45 days to get the subpoenaed information back. we'll use that subpoenaed information then to go back to SAFEcity, look for data that might be useful for our case. We can't have that fall off every 30 days, or it wouldn't be any good to us."
To provide oversight and transparency, City Councilperson Will Symonds will act as a liaison to the department for reviewing the system's usage, policies and data protections.
"I think that may be a useful piece of telling the story about how we're using SAFEcity, and how effective it will be as we move ahead. There will be the ability to report that information to report back to council through some more objective eyes as opposed to ours, who are interested in telling the success stories."