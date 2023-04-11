Protecting yourself from Mosquitos

MINNESOTA-Mosquito season will soon be upon us. Alex Carlson, the public affairs manager for the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, said it would be a good idea to eliminate any standing water you've got near your residence, like a kiddie pool for example. That's where mosquitoes lay their eggs to develop. If you're out and about, you should wear long sleeves and pants, loose-fitting clothes, and lighter colors such as white and tan. Long sleeve and pants reduce exposed skin, loose-fitting clothes are harder to bite through, and mosquitoes are less attracted to lighter colors. He said mosquitoes pose a health risk to humans.
“For most people, mosquitoes are just annoying. They’re gonna cause those itchy, red bumps that can really be obnoxious and make ya-ruin your picnic, but there are mosquito-borne diseases that we find in Minnesota, so people need to be aware that mosquito bites can make you sick, and so it’s good to take precautions and try to get as few bites as possible," Carlson said.
He also said you should wear repellents approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. This includes brands like OFF! and Cutter.