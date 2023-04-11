 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds
and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions
today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent
by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
AND NORTHEAST IOWA...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid-80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to
control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Protecting yourself from Mosquitos

  • Updated
  • 0

Warming temperatures means that mosquito season will soon be upon us. KIMT News 3's Jerome Barnett has some tips from experts for keeping yourself protected.

MINNESOTA-Mosquito season will soon be upon us. Alex Carlson, the public affairs manager for the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, said it would be a good idea to eliminate any standing water you've got near your residence, like a kiddie pool for example. That's where mosquitoes lay their eggs to develop. If you're out and about, you should wear long sleeves and pants, loose-fitting clothes, and lighter colors such as white and tan. Long sleeve and pants reduce exposed skin, loose-fitting clothes are harder to bite through, and mosquitoes are less attracted to lighter colors. He said mosquitoes pose a health risk to humans.

“For most people, mosquitoes are just annoying. They’re gonna cause those itchy, red bumps that can really be obnoxious and make ya-ruin your picnic, but there are mosquito-borne diseases that we find in Minnesota, so people need to be aware that mosquito bites can make you sick, and so it’s good to take precautions and try to get as few bites as possible," Carlson said.

He also said you should wear repellents approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. This includes brands like OFF! and Cutter.

Recommended for you