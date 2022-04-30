Protecting your bike from theft

MASON CITY, Iowa - With spring officially here, you may want to get your bike out of storage and go for a ride. However, thieves are on the lookout for bikes, which can be easy targets.
In the last year, 46 bikes were reported to be stolen according to Mason City Police. Captain Mike McKelvey has seen cases where thieves will alter a bike's serial number to make it harder to track, which is illegal.
"A lot of times with thieves, they will 'Frankenstein' them. They'll mix and match, scratch out the serial numbers, spray paint them, do all kinds of stuff to make them harder to identify. That is against city ordinance."
With RAGBRAI returning in July, and with thefts being reported the last time the ride came through Mason City in 2014, McKelvey says thieves can seize on 'crimes of opportunity.'
"Some of those bikes on those trips are very expensive, customized bikes. I think people take it for granted that a big event, nothing's going to happen, but it's crime of opportunity."
To keep your ride on two wheels from falling into the wrong hands, MCPD offers a bike registration program. Riders can bring their bikes to the police station during regular weekday business hours, where, after filling out some information and a picture of the bike is taken, a sticker that can be placed on your bike will be provided, in order to make it easier to track.