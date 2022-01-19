 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with gusty winds will create wind chill values less
than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds may also
create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural areas
which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional bitter cold
nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Proposed regulation changes could impact Iowa child care providers

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - A proposed bill in the Iowa House could give child care providers more flexibility with staff-to-student ratios.

House Study Bill 511 would allow one employee to oversee eight 2 year-olds instead of six. The move comes as part of a recommendation from the child care task force assembled by Governor Kim Reynolds to increase the number of available child care slots. 

However, not all providers see eye-to-eye on the issue. Amber Morud is the director of Charlie Brown Preschool and Child Care, which has had a waiting list of at least six months to one year long. Because of staffing shortages, she is not in favor of the move.

"Adding more kids to their load of the kids to care for is not going to help that situation."

She feels that more attention should be focused on recruitment.

"In order do that, you have to be able to attract them by paying them a living wage. We just aren't able to do that off of the rates we charge families."

The Iowa Department of Human Services announced last week that $30 million will go towards a recruitment and retention bonus program in the hopes of retaining workers.

