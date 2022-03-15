Proposed housing project moves onto Oronoco Township

ORONOCO, Minn.-The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved a land use designation change and a general development plan (GDP) for E and K Boelter Trust at its meeting on Tuesday.
E and K Boelter Trust is looking to build 29 single family homes in Oronoco.
The proposed project has come under fire by land owners in the Cedar Ridge neighborhood, which is just south of the proposed development but not because they are anti development.
Neighbors want deadly traffic in the area to be solved before more development occurs near 18th Ave. NW and Highway 63.
E and K Boelter Trust previously said the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) plans on building a roundabout in 2026.
Cyle Erie represented the neighborhood at Mondays' meeting and said current recommendations suggest development should wait until traffic concerns are addressed.
"The public hearing here in front of you today did acknowledge that current conditions put this intersection, exceeding the critical crash rate and it is considered to be unsafe. The road cog transportation staff recommend a limitation on site development before safety improvements are put in place," Erie said.
Erie tells KIMT the neighbors believe the housing development fits with the rest of the area in Oronoco but want to avoid an increase in fatalities from the deadly intersection.
E and K Boelter Trust's GDP will move onto the Oronoco Township for further discussion and planning.