Proposed housing development in Oronoco clears another hurdle

ORONOCO, Minn.-A proposed housing project in Oronoco Township cleared another hurdle on Monday after the Oronoco Planning Advisory Commission approved E and K Boelter Trusts' general development plan (GDP), as well as a land designation name change.
E and K Boelter Trust is looking to build 29 single family homes on 79 acres of property in Oronoco, which has prompted some concern from neighbors surrounding the proposed site of construction on 18th Ave. NW and 11 Ave. NW.
Monday's public comment included concerns from neighbors regarding traffic problems in the area, as well as a statement from Olmsted County Public Works requesting the connection of the project's public road to a private road in the Cedar Ridge neighborhood.
The board said MNDOT plans on building a roundabout in 2026 on Highway 63 to help ease traffic but said the county could speed up the project if it fronts the costs.
Regarding the public to private road connection, the board said the Oronoco Township Board does not have to adhere to public works' recommendation, due to the classification of Cedar Ridge's roads as private.
The board also approved a land name designation change need for the GDP, changing the proposed housing site designation from A-3 agricultural district to R-1 low density residential district.
KIMT spoke with one Cedar Ridge neighbor who said he has concerns about traffic near the proposed housing site and wants the township to take action before construction starts.
"The county obviously acknowledges that intersection is a major issue and is safety concern but there does not seem to be any interest in reprioritizing that and moving that up in the schedule," he said.
E and K Boelter Trusts' will move onto the Oronoco Township Board next for an approval of their preliminary plat.