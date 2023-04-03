Proposed higher education bill would help alleviate structural deficits at Minnesota colleges

WINONA, Minn.-A massive omnibus higher education bill landed the Minnesota House of Rep. Ways and Means Committee on Monday.
State Rep. Gene Pelowski said the bill would restore the states' promise of funding higher education at two-thirds of costs.
If approved, Minnesota State colleges would receive one time funding to handle structural deficits, ongoing funding for operations and maintenance and a funding freeze on student tuition increases for at least two years.
Structural deficits have impacted almost every Minnesota Campus, which includes Winona State University.
WSU President Scott Olson said the forecasted deficit for the 2023-2024 school year is between $4 and $5 million dollars.
Olson added that enrollment has also steadily declined over the last decade, with the worst decreases taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are reaching kind of a almost a breaking point where the next steps would have to be a reduction in the number of programs we offer and some of those would be programs that are important to students but important to the future of Minnesota in my opinion," Olson said.
However, Olson said he is hopeful the bill will clear the legislature, avoiding a dire decision for the administration.
