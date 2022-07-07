Proposal to rearrange Olmsted County Government Offices to create a 'Justice Tower'.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- There's a plan in the works that would physically bring the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the county's courtrooms closer together.
If it happens, it would be called the "Justice Tower."The idea is to replace the property, records & licensing office with an arraignment court room and then move the security screening area downstairs, instead of its current location on the government center's second floor.
"It's about space and allocating space in proper ways to make sure everything works well," says Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. "The main thing is that the efficiency with what we do starting from our office and the police department to all the way through the courts shouldn't change. There's gonna be change in the physical nature of things and the process of any kind of construction is challenging but on the other end of it it's all with the idea of making things more efficient and responsive to the community."
If the county commissioners approve the project, Sheriff Torgerson hopes to see the "Justice Tower" become a reality within three to five years.