Project Legacy receives grant funding to help young job seekers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Governor Tim Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development are awarding more than $7 million in grants to nearly 50 organizations. That includes the nonprofit Project Legacy, which offers career counseling, financial literacy education, and tuition assistance to teenagers and young adults. Project Legacy received a grant that will be used over the course of the next two years. The grant will allow the organization to hire a social worker, a couple of coordinators for their program Legacy Scholars, and youth peer mentors. It'll also help the nonprofit support their program participants with things like their rent, tuition, transportation and medical needs. Karen Edmonds, the executive director of Project Legacy, said the grant funding will have a far-reaching impact.
“This grant is going to allow us to provide continued support to eighty young people who will be able to achieve their dream of college graduation,” Edmonds said.
Project Legacy said they're allowed to use half of the grant money right away. The nonprofit will be able to use the other half of the money starting on July 1st of next year.