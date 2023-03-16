Project Legacy gets $50,000 grant from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is giving a $50,000 grant to Project Legacy to support the Legacy Scholars Program.
Designed for first-generation college students to provide wraparound support and mentorship at a pivotal time in a young person's life, Legacy Scholars aims to break the cycle of generational povery and help students to achieve a bachelor's degree or certificate.
"The support of Mayo Clinic over the past eight years has made a positive and lasting impact in the lives of hundreds of youth and young adults from marginalize populations in our community," says Karen Edmonds, Project Legacy executive director. "Since Project Legacy began, 60 college degrees have been earned, all from first-generation college students. The majority of them were also first-generation high school graduates. The Project Legacy board, leadership, staff and those we serve are forever grateful for the life-changing impact Mayo Clinic’s partnership continues to make through Project Legacy programs."
Project Legacy says since 2006 it has served and supported marginalized youth and young adults who are breaking cycles of generational poverty, abuse, and sexual exploitation or involvement in the commercial sex industry.