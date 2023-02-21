Project Legacy gets $20,000 grant from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is donating $20,000 to Project Legacy.
This is the eighth year Mayo Clinic has given a grant to the organization, funding which Project Legacy says has been vital to sustaining its key programs, including case management; employment services; curriculum and education; mental health, substance abuse, and domestic violence services; and legal services.
“Our staff and board are appreciative and honored to receive the continued support of Mayo Clinic,” says Karen Edmonds, Project Legacy executive director. “The funding from Mayo Clinic has helped us create pathways for over 300 marginalized youth in our communities to pursue success through our programs, which not only positively impacts each individual, but generations and communities for years to come.”
Project Legacy says Mayo Clinic’s donation will support innovative partnerships through the Legacy Scholars Program, a program for first-generation college students that provides wraparound support and mentorship at a pivotal time in a young person’s life. The funding will help sustain the key operations of Project Legacy, allowing youth and young adults to heal from trauma, transform their lives and become involved members of the community.
Project Legacy serves and supports marginalized youth and young adults who are breaking cycles of generational poverty, abuse, and sexual exploitation or involvement in the commercial sex industry. It says it has served hundreds of youth since 2006 through wraparound support, including tuition assistance, mental health support, and an alternative, positive peer group.