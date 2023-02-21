Project Legacy gets $20,000 grant from Mayo Clinic

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Project Legacy gets $20,000 grant from Mayo Clinic

Project Legacy wins statewide prize on 'Give To The Max Day'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is donating $20,000 to Project Legacy.

This is the eighth year Mayo Clinic has given a grant to the organization, funding which Project Legacy says has been vital to sustaining its key programs, including case management; employment services; curriculum and education; mental health, substance abuse, and domestic violence services; and legal services.

“Our staff and board are appreciative and honored to receive the continued support of Mayo Clinic,” says Karen Edmonds, Project Legacy executive director.  “The funding from Mayo Clinic has helped us create pathways for over 300 marginalized youth in our communities to pursue success through our programs, which not only positively impacts each individual, but generations and communities for years to come.”

Project Legacy says Mayo Clinic’s donation will support innovative partnerships through the Legacy Scholars Program, a program for first-generation college students that provides wraparound support and mentorship at a pivotal time in a young person’s life.  The funding will help sustain the key operations of Project Legacy, allowing youth and young adults to heal from trauma, transform their lives and become involved members of the community.

Project Legacy serves and supports marginalized youth and young adults who are breaking cycles of generational poverty, abuse, and sexual exploitation or involvement in the commercial sex industry. It says it has served hundreds of youth since 2006 through wraparound support, including tuition assistance, mental health support, and an alternative, positive peer group.

