Project Hero bikers stop by Rochester to raise awareness for veterans with PTSD

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Riders from the veteran's nonprofit Project Hero are partaking in a five-day bike trip to raise money for former military and first responders.
The 30 bikers started in St. Paul and stopped in Rochester Tuesday afternoon as their second day of the excursion. Project Hero helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD through outdoor therapy programs like the bike trip.
According to Project Hero, 20 veterans die of suicide every day with only 15% of them receiving veterans assistance mental health services.
One rider tells us many war veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan are still struggling with the transition into civilian life.
"Veterans that have come back from these wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, nine times out of ten that they're getting prescribed medication for any mental health issues or physical issues and this gets them off this medication. Gets them active and healthy and gives them some purpose," said John Baker.
The riders are taking of from Soldiers Field Memorial Park Wednesday morning and heading towards La Crosse, Wisconsin.