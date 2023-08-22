 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Project Hero bikers stop by Rochester to raise awareness for veterans with PTSD

  • 0

Bikers with the organization Project Hero were in Rochester Tuesday as they make their way from St. Paul to to Madison, Wisconsin to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote spoke with some of the riders about the effort.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Riders from the veteran's nonprofit Project Hero are partaking in a five-day bike trip to raise money for former military and first responders.

The 30 bikers started in St. Paul and stopped in Rochester Tuesday afternoon as their second day of the excursion. Project Hero helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD through outdoor therapy programs like the bike trip.

According to Project Hero, 20 veterans die of suicide every day with only 15% of them receiving veterans assistance mental health services.

One rider tells us many war veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan are still struggling with the transition into civilian life.

"Veterans that have come back from these wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, nine times out of ten that they're getting prescribed medication for any mental health issues or physical issues and this gets them off this medication. Gets them active and healthy and gives them some purpose," said John Baker. 

The riders are taking of from Soldiers Field Memorial Park Wednesday morning and heading towards La Crosse, Wisconsin. 

