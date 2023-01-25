Project Community Connect to return to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three Rivers Community Action is bringing back its Project Community Connect after a two-year delay caused by the pandemic.
The event will offer various services and resources to those struggling with homelessness or are having difficulties making ends meet.
"Right now is a time where a lot people are hurting, a lot of families are hurting - especially with the cost of food going up and rent going up, and everything seems to be costing more," said Larry More, housing advocacy specialist at Three Rivers Community Action.
Attendees will receive free lunches, haircuts, and access to resources and programs like legal services, tax appointment information, and health care, among many others.
"When you don't really have much, you really need to find those resources," More said.
There will be between 50 and 60 different vendors, agencies, and organizations in one place to help provide services, resources, and information.
This year will be the 14th year that the organization has held this event, and it will take place this Friday, January 27 at John Marshall High School from 10 am to 2 pm.