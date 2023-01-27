"Project Community Connect" returns

ROCHESTER, Minn.-After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Project Community Connect came back to John Marshall High School today. It's an event designed to provide resources and services for community members dealing with homelessness or struggling to make ends meet. Some of the services provided included free lunches, haircuts and flu shots. There was also an interpreter there to help bridge language gaps. Larry More, one of the event organizers, said it wouldn't be possible without the willing cooperation of surrounding agencies.
“Without each of us, we wouldn’t be able to do an event like this and also serve our community. I think we’re very fortunate for our region to have so many different agencies to be able to pitch in and provide the services because not every agent is-every area in the region has that opportunity like we do," More said.
The event was coordinated through the Homeless Community Network of Olmsted County.