Progress made on Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial is taking shape at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.
Crews have just finished installing the retaining walls of the structure.
The next step is potentially working on vegetation around the memorial before the heavier snow hits.
The project broke ground in June 2021 and was delayed in fall 2021 due to weather.
The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota is still fundraising to help support the project.
Anyone interested, can learn how to donate here.