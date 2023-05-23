Program set to reward good area driving habits this summer

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa-As part of the campaign "Unticketing," area law enforcement agencies will be rewarding drivers who obey the law. Anyone who drives in the county can put their information, including their license plate number, into an online form. After that, if a law enforcement officer sees you driving safely and observing the speed limit, your license plate number will be entered into a prize drawing. If you do end up winning, your prize will be mailed out to you.
“I think most of us respond positively to being encouraged, and I think sometimes we spend too much worrying about the people that are doing the bad things and not worrying about the great people that are doing all the positive things on the roadway," Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said.
Prize drawings will happen every two weeks. The last drawing will happen on August 7th.