Produce stand impacted by drought conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The drought conditions in southeastern Minnesota impacted an Eyota farm called Produce Plus. Taylor DeFrang, the operator of one of their stands in Rochester, said that Produce Plus delayed the starts of its sales this year due to the drought conditions. The farm was forced to do this in order to make sure the produce had time to mature and be ready for sale. However, he said it hasn't negatively impacted the quality of the items. He's also managed to still sell them at a steady rate that's not different from previous years. In order to stay competitive, the prices of these items haven't gone up from last year despite the delay. DeFrang said that he's been able to remain upbeat during these drier times.
“I love it. I think it’s one of my favorite jobs I’ve ever had. I’ve had several, and I just really like the fact that I get to be outside all the time and I get to meet a bunch of people every single day, so it’s just great job and I love being a part of it," DeFrang said.
He also said that a reason his stand hasn't been hurt too much by the drought conditions is due to the fact that the produce he's selling doesn't require as much water as other types of produce. He also said that Produce Plus has been struggling to hire farm workers and operators for their stands.