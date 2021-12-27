Process begins for Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's one of the The City's most active parks and the city is only hoping to make it better.
Rochester 's Parks and Recreation department is working on the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan update. The master plan process will build off of the one developed in 2014.
The plan is part of a vision which looks at how the park could be improved in 10-20 years. Some of the improvements include a renovated pool house, another tennis court, and new picnic shelter.
"All those things are great improvements," says Brian Burgess. "I think they have staples that they need to sustain like the running track for example but just getting the parks and rec up to standards the size of Rochester, it needs to happen."
Community members can take a survey on what they want to see in the park. The survey will be available until mid-January. Meetings will be held soon to discuss the results.
The improvements the city's parks and recreation department makes depend on how much funding is available in five years.