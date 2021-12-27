You are the owner of this article.
...Wintry Mix Tuesday to Impact Northeast Iowa...

.Light snow is forecast to develop Tuesday morning over portions
of northern Iowa and then gradually transition over to a wintry
mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain by the late morning into the
afternoon hours. Snow and ice accumulations look to remain light
but enough to cause an impact to travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow during
the early morning commute and then transition over to a wintry
mix late morning into the afternoon hours.

* WHERE...Northeast portions of Iowa, including the Interstate 35
corridor from Dows northward to the Minnesota border and the
U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Williams eastward through
Waterloo.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions is going to
impact travel during the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down, turn on your headlights and use caution while
traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Process begins for Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan

  • Updated
  • 0

Master Plan Update

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's one of the The City's most active parks and the city is only hoping to make it better.

Rochester 's Parks and Recreation department is working on the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan update. The master plan process will build off of the one developed in 2014.

The plan is part of a vision which looks at how the park could be improved in 10-20 years. Some of the improvements include a renovated pool house, another tennis court, and new picnic shelter.

"All those things are great improvements," says Brian Burgess. "I think they have staples that they need to sustain like the running track for example but  just getting the parks and rec up to standards the size of Rochester, it needs to happen."

Community members can take a survey on what they want to see in the park. The survey will be available until mid-January. Meetings will be held soon to discuss the results.

The improvements the city's parks and recreation department makes depend on how much funding is available in five years.

