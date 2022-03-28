Probation handed down for violent Clear Lake burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa - One man is sentenced to probation over a violent burglary in Clear Lake.
John Daniel Murphy 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Murphy and another man entered a Clear Lake home on July 31, 2021, and stole over $2,000 worth of items, including a coin collection, a baseball card collection, a VR headset, and an antique hand mirror.
Investigators say Murphy hit the victim in the head with a revolver during the crime.
Murphy has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Charges against the other suspect in the case were dismissed when the victim could not identify him.