Probation for traffic crash and drug possession in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after two separate traffic accidents result in probation for a Rochester man.
Aden Hassan Aden, 32, was sentenced Thursday to five years and supervised probation and ordered to either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.
Aden was arrested May 27 after a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block of 40th Street NW in Rochester. Court documents say Aden was observed taking a plastic baggie holding 203 fake Oxycodone pills out of his pocket and throwing it in a bush.
Aden was next arrested July 3 after a rollover crash in the 2900 block of Kenosha Drive NW in Rochester. Police say Aden flipped a car and then ran into a home in the 2600 block of Kenosha Drive. Investigators found around 30 blue pills were located in the vehicle.
In November, Aden pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession and collision with an unattended vehicle.