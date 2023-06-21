Probation for Rochester driver who hit a bicyclist

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver who hit and injured a bicyclist has taken a plea deal.
Uriah Demetrikhaly Flowers, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation in exchange for charges of DWI and fifth-degree drug possession being dismissed.
Rochester police say Flowers was driving when he hit a bicyclist on May 12 in the area of Civic Center Drive NW and W. Silver Lake Drive. The bicyclist suffered what police called non-life threatening injuries.
Police say Flowers was found in possession of methamphetamine had been charged with four implied consent revocations in the past year.
He’s now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $550.