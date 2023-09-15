Private Well Stewardship Program available in four northern Iowa counties

AMES, Iowa – Property owners in Howard, Winneshiek, Pocahontas, and Humboldt counties can sign up for a Private Well Stewardship Program.
Offered by Iowa State University and Outreach, the program is an educational resource for Iowa’s 230,000 private well owners to learn about the responsibilities and risks of being a private well owner and to be connected to local experts and additional resources to manage their well.
"The Private Well Stewardship Program helps Iowa’s 230,000 private well owners to learn about the responsibilities and risks of being a private well owner and connect them to local experts to manage their well,” says Catherine DeLong, water quality program manager with ISU Extension and Outreach. "Many private well owners in Iowa don't know that there is funding available in every county to help test their well annually. Iowa is unique in covering this cost; we just need more people to take advantage."
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all recommend that private well owners test their well annually. Research from Iowa State and data from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, however, indicate that only 5-10% of households in Iowa test their well every year.
Upcoming education events will be held in:
Howard County - September 25, 6-7 p.m., Cresco Bank and Trust, Highway 9 West, Cresco. Register by contacting Susan Barnes, at skbarnes@iastate.edu or 563-547-3001.
Winneshiek County - September 26, 6-7 p.m., ISU Extension and Outreach Winneshiek County office, 2316 Sweet, Parkway Road, Decorah. Register by contacting Alexandria McIntyre, at alliemc@iastate.edu or 563-382-2949.
Pocahontas and Humboldt counties - October 4, 6-7 p.m., Gilmore City Community Center, Gilmore City.