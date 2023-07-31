Pritchard Family Auto Stores returns to Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Pritchard Family Auto Stores says it has bought Mason City Motors, bringing the Mason City GMC and Nissan car dealerships back under local ownership.
The company says the move allows them to welcome more than three dozen new employees into Pritchard Family Auto Stores.
“It was during The Great Depression that my family first opened a location in Mason City, and I am extremely proud to bring us back to town,” said Pritchard Companies President & CEO Joe Pritchard, fourth-generation leader of the company. “We’ve heard from many of the former Mason City Motors employees that they’re excited to now be part of Pritchard Family Auto Stores, but I think the true benefit is to the company. These are some talented and hard-working people who truly want to do the best they can for our customers and community.”
Pritchard Family Auto Stores now owns eight dealerships in North Iowa, including Pritchard’s Lake Chevrolet in Clear Lake, Pritchard Auto Company in Britt and Garner, Pritchard’s of Belmond, and two locations in Forest City: Forest City Auto and Chrysler of Forest City. Founded in 1913, Pritchard’s has over 300 employees nationwide.